Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.16 and a 200-day moving average of $325.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.