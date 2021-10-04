Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 101,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

RTX stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. 130,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

