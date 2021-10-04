Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 5,964 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,135. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10.

