Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded down $19.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $550.02. 34,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $604.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $328.56 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

