Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Stokes Family Office LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 967,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,370 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $33,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

