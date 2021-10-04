Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $33,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.87. 9,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,546. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

