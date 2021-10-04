GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)

GOME Retail Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of electrical appliances, consumer electronic products, and general merchandise in the People's Republic of China. The company also sells its products online through self-operated and platform models. In addition, it is involved in the provision of logistics and procurement, storage and delivery, IT development, and business management services; retailing of mobile phones and accessories; and property holding activities.

