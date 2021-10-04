Govi Reaches Market Cap of $22.14 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Govi coin can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00005185 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Govi has a market cap of $22.14 million and $292,866.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00064591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00101215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00139638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.38 or 0.99527660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.14 or 0.06960914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,980,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars.

