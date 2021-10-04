Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GHM. Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GHM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of 115.19, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

