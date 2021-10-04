Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Up 66.7% in September

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. 501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.