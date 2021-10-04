Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 114 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Landstar System by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 74,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $158.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average is $163.94. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.