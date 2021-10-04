Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.