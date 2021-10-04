Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDA opened at $171.92 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day moving average is $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.