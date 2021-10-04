Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Covetrus worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after purchasing an additional 585,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 139,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 198,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,629.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

