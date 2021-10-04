Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $182.90 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,760. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.