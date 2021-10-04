Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 530 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Post were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Post by 9.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

