Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $155.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.