Grimm (GRIMM) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grimm has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Grimm has a total market capitalization of $86,410.97 and approximately $1,168.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004562 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.