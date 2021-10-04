Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Down to $10.84

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.84, but opened at $10.46. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 3,308 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

