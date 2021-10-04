Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $146.00 target price on the stock.

GBOOY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

