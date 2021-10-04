Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a negative net margin of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

