H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.18

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

