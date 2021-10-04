Hacken Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.28 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00064202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00100593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00141053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,431.31 or 1.00455258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.85 or 0.07003621 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,921,576 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

