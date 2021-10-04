Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Update

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 531,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,832.5 days.

Shares of HMCTF stock remained flat at $$4.18 on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.