Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,430. The company has a market cap of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

