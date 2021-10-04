Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,376,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after buying an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

