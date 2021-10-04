Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.13

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.