Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$40.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

