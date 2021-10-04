Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

