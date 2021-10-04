HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $11,772,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.09.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA stock opened at $247.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

