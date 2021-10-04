HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 59,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

