Head-To-Head Comparison: China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Northwest Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.02 $74.85 million $1.09 12.37

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Minsheng Banking and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Minsheng Banking 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Bancshares 0 5 0 0 2.00

Northwest Bancshares has a consensus target price of $12.01, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A Northwest Bancshares 27.46% 10.71% 1.18%

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats China Minsheng Banking on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, home, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; debit and credit cards; and safe deposit boxes. In addition, it provides payment and collection, and clearing services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 140 branch-level institutions, 1,178 business outlets, 1,106 community sub-branches, and 138 small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.

