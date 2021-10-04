Head to Head Comparison: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic 15.41% 16.55% 12.73%

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeoMagic and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Cirrus Logic has a consensus target price of $105.45, suggesting a potential upside of 27.97%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoMagic and Cirrus Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.47 $217.34 million $3.75 21.97

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

