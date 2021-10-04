Head to Head Review: Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atlas and Capital Product Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96% Capital Product Partners 40.60% 8.08% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital Product Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Capital Product Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.66 $192.60 million $0.97 15.71 Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 1.73 $30.37 million $1.60 8.02

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Product Partners. Capital Product Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas and Capital Product Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capital Product Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlas presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 39.11%. Capital Product Partners has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Atlas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Summary

Atlas beats Capital Product Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

