Head-To-Head Survey: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $203.93 million 6.75 $42.04 million $2.52 13.34 Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 2.86 -$1.72 million $0.09 283.11

Dime Community Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amerant Bancorp. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 16.58% 13.31% 1.10% Amerant Bancorp 13.17% 6.03% 0.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 Amerant Bancorp 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Amerant Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.