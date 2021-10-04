Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 206,388 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $38,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,580,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $78.53 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

