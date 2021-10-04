Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 50,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.78% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

