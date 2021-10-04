Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,586 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $28,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 135,248 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 274,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 174,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $833,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.