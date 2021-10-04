Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,808,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.81 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.