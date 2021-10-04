Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 180.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $149.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

