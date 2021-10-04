Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.10.

HTA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

