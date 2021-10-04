Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSII stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $909.47 million, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

