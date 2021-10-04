Helix (HLIX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $213,008.19 and $31.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020277 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001398 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Helix

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

