Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

NYSE HLF opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

