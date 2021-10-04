Hiblocks (HIBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $232,055.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $33.62 million and $232,055.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00140612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.05 or 0.99914124 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.42 or 0.06881124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.