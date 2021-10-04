HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

