Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.21.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

