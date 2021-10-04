Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $158.00 to $159.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $141.39 and last traded at $140.37, with a volume of 14631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 18.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 255.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.