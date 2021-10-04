Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

