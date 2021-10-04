Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 65.5% in September

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,739. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

